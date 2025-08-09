WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 1,680 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,349,000 after acquiring an additional 295,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 709,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,472 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,016,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,345 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

