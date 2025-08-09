Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

