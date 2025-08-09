Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $20,631,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.