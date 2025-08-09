First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $24.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 294.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.91.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares in the company, valued at $215,939,824.80. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 958,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,398,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,095,000. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 259,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.