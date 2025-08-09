Insider Buying: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Purchases $90,100.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insperity Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE NSP opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 524.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 597.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.