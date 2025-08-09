UBS Group Raises Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Price Target to $34.00

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRGE. JMP Securities cut their target price on Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of FRGE opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.30. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.50% and a negative net margin of 73.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forge Global news, CFO James Nevin acquired 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $48,866.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,866.44. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,721. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

