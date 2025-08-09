Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Ingersoll Rand worth $58,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.