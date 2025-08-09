WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $61,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,970,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3%

WEC stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $276,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,410.45. This trade represents a 37.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,023. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

