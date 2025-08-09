Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $64,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

