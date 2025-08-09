Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,870 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $73,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

