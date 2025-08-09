Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 1077839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Progress Software Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Progress Software by 88.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 273.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Progress Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

