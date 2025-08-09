Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 30,104,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 53,440,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

