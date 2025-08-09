CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $68,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 137.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $94.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.00, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.