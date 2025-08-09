Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $76,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 195,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 234.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $16,949,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.36. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.16 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.79.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

