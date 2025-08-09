Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 468225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.