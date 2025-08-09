Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.