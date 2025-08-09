McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.33. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

