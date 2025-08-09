iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,568,000 after acquiring an additional 882,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,893,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

