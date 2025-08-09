Lcnb Corp Buys 833 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after buying an additional 835,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

