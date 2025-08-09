ESL Trust Services LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 10.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $45,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.