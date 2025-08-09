Lcnb Corp Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 122.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 106,008 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $1,730,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 143,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PG opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.68.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

