Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,041,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,909,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 171,918 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,571,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 287,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,171,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 524,716 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of HBI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.