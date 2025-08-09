Financial Comparison: Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) & Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 3.41% 11.92% 1.44% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scor and Zurich Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $17.45 billion 0.34 $4.33 million $0.33 10.09 Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.75 $5.81 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Scor has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scor and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 2 1 2 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 3 1 0 0 1.25

Dividends

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Scor pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Scor beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

