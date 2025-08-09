Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 388 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,535 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 792.5% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 318,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 282,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.