Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175,204 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 160,353 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

