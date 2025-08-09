Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,761 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of MNST opened at $64.69 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

