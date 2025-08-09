Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,102 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $229.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average is $183.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,014,642 shares of company stock valued at $657,325,186 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

