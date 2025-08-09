IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 331.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,135 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of IREN worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IREN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IREN in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in IREN by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in IREN in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IREN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IREN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

IREN Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ IREN opened at $18.45 on Friday. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN Company Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.