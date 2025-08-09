Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 646 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $504.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.95 and its 200-day moving average is $509.54.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

