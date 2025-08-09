Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Popular by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Popular by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Popular by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $114.95 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $118.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

