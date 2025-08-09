Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13,171.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

