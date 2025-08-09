Headlands Technologies LLC Has $597,000 Position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

