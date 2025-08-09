Headlands Technologies LLC Has $686,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,569 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,251 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 976,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 950,244 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,244,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

