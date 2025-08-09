Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 3,559 Shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 41.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 1.3%

TRMK opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trustmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

