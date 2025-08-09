CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $2,584,063.60 in Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

