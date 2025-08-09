Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,742,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,553 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $324,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 51.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

