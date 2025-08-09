First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 286.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.42 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

