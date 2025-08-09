Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $1.48 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $159,237,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,263,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,724,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,006,000. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 4.2%

MOAT opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

