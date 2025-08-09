Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Archrock by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Archrock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Archrock by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Archrock Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE AROC opened at $23.22 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

