Critical Review: NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewtekOne and CFN Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $338.73 million 0.91 $50.85 million $2.01 5.80 CFN Enterprises $20.22 million 11.98 -$4.29 million ($0.09) -32.50

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises. CFN Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 14.65% 19.48% 2.73% CFN Enterprises -27.60% N/A -78.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NewtekOne and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 4 0 0 2.00 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

NewtekOne presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given NewtekOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

NewtekOne beats CFN Enterprises on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

