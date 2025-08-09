Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $1,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,889,140.80. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,818 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 82.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

