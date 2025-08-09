OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 675,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 675,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 214,676,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPKO Health Trading Up 1.6%

OPK stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 186,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

