Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) COO Sells $371,000.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) COO Stuart Stavley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,933.70. This trade represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bristow Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $376.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 84,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.