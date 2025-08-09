Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) VP Sells $2,035,123.20 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,035,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,200. This represents a 54.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Interface Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $375.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2,695.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interface by 49.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

