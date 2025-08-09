C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $746,115.36 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

