Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $124,297.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,992. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sunrun by 960.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunrun by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.