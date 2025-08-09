Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Henry E. Pelish Sells 5,500 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry E. Pelish sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $411,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,556.60. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.30. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $87,689,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $46,968,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 248.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 599,710 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Nuvalent by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 946,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after purchasing an additional 584,223 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at $31,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

