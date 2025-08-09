David Kong Sells 50,800 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $10.18 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

