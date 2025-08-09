David Kong Sells 50,800 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of UEC opened at $10.18 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
