Lcnb Corp Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $510.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $343.38 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.