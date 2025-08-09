Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$18.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Guerard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$239,668.50. Also, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$116,025.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,462 shares of company stock valued at $781,286. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
